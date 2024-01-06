RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 31.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.40. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

