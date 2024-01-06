Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.14%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,299,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,817,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,994,000 after buying an additional 2,956,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

