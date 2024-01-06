Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $202.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.54.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $193.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.