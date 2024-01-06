Piper Sandler Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $220.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.05.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $185.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $225.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $7,075,391. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

