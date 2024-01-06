Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Weave Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

WEAV stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.60 million, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $49,090.49. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 558,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,534.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

