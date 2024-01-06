StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
UAMY stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
