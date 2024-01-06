StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United States Antimony by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.