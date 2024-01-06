WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

WestRock Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WRK opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 874,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 59.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

