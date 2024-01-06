Barclays Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $42.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.02.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

TFC stock opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,987,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.