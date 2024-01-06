Textron (NYSE:TXT) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Textron by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

