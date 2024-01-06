AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.54.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,224,677.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $107,344.54. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 517,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at $105,224,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

