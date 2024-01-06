Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $119.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHH. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.70.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

