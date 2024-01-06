Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,501,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,813 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

