Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $3,459.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,402.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,465.84.

Get Booking alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,408.14 on Tuesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,151.16 and a 1-year high of $3,580.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,061.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.