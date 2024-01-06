Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $146.00 price objective on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.