Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.47.

CNC stock opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $79.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

