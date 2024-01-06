Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKR. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Compass Point downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,988,000 after buying an additional 792,814 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

