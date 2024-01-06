Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

DEI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.25 and a beta of 1.10. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

