Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.83.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,442. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

