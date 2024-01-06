Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VYGR. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

