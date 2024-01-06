Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.54.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

TPZ stock opened at C$19.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$22.55.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3666921 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Brian Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.