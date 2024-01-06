ATB Capital Trims Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Target Price to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$3.01 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$521.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.04.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$81.88 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 84.25% and a return on equity of 80.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3963964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Also, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

