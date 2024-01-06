Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,450.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3,350.00.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.7 %

CSU opened at C$3,348.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$2,118.38 and a 1-year high of C$3,364.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,161.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,897.13.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 104.1290016 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.388 per share. This represents a $5.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

