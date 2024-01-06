Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered Kelt Exploration from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kelt Exploration from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.81.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.98. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.29 and a 52 week high of C$8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

