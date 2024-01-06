Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3446 per share. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

