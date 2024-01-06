Bank of America Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.29.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

TSE HBM opened at C$7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.12983 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hudbay Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

