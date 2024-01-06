ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.10.

ARX opened at C$20.41 on Tuesday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.45.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.3987805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

