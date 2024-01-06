StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN:NTN opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
