Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CIA

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$7.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.85. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$4.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.8058691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.