SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $81.09 and a 52 week high of $142.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $118.30. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $103,831.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

