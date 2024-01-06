Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Scholastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Scholastic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

