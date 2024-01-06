Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of SMPL opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,943 shares of company stock worth $6,011,841. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

