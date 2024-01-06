StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TENX

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $344.00.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. On average, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.