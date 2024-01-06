StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TENX
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 5.9 %
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. On average, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tenax Therapeutics
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.