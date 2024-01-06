Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
