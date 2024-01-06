Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Siemens AG acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth about $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,032 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thoughtworks by 156.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 49.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

