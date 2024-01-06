Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Unity Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNTY opened at $28.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.