Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.