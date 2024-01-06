Bank of America Increases Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $56.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,728,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 677,057 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.