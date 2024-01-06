ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.80.

ZI stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

