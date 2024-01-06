Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Raised to $29.00 at Bank of America

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALKS

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Alkermes has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.