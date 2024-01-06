Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $161.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.67.

AAPL opened at $181.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

