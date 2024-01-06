Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. The company had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

