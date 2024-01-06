Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONCT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics are set to reverse split on Monday, January 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 8th.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

