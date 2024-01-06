Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

