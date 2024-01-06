Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLBD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 314.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,997,450 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 144,697 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares during the period.

About Blue Bird

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.