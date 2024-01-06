StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

SMMF stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

