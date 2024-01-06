NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of NURO opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
