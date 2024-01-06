NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.23.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

