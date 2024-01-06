voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Trading Up 5.0 %

VJET stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

