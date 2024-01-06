StockNews.com Downgrades GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GameStop

GameStop Stock Performance

Insider Activity at GameStop

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.49 and a beta of -0.52. GameStop has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,955.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,283,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,160,000 after buying an additional 345,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,277,000 after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,536,000 after acquiring an additional 157,131 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 243,608 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.