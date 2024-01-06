StockNews.com Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,060,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 1.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.