Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.33.

Affimed Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

